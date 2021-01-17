Slovakia plans mass testing to cut virus infections by 50%- minister

PRAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Slovakia is planning another large-scale testing and quarantine push to combat a serious rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Saturday.

The central European country with a population of 5.5 million has seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalizations since the turn of the year. There were 3,055 people in hospital on Saturday despite some slowdown amid a partial national lockdown.

"We want to do screening testing of our people, isolate those who spread the virus, their contacts and thus cut the number of infections by up to 50%," Krajci said during a televised press briefing. The government will finalise the details on Sunday.

If the testing succeeds, Slovakia could ease some epidemic measures in early February, Krajci said. Its colour-coded, six-level state of emergency is currently at black, the most serious.

