Slovakia's nationwide screening finds 1.18% have coronavirus

PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Slovakia's nationwide screening programme detected 30,556 people, or 1.18% of those tested, carrying the new coronavirus as of Monday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.

Nearly 2.6 million people out of a population of 5.5 million have taken part over the past week in the programme, which was concluding on Tuesday. Thereafter, stricter lockdown measures will be imposed on those who cannot show evidence of a negative test result. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Kevin Liffey)