Slovaks may negotiate to get Sputnik V vaccine before EU registration

PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Slovakia may start talks to buy the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine although it has not been registered by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Slovak officials said on Tuesday.

Among EU states, Sputnik V has so far only been given authorisation for use in Slovakia's neighbour Hungary. The EMA said earlier this month it had not yet received a request for its authorisation for the EU market.

"It is timely for the government to start talks with the Russian side about supplies of Sputnik V," Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Facebook.

"The government will discuss this on Thursday morning," he said. "I am in favour. It is a great vaccine with great efficiency. So far in the EU it is only being used by Hungary and I do not see a reason why we should not use it as well."

Health Minister Marek Krajci told a news conference the vaccine could be used if found safe. He said the local medicine authority would have to make sure the vaccine's manufacturing process is sound.

The government has several options about how to proceed if it bought Sputnik V, Krajci said, adding, if it decided not to use it, there would be enough interest in other countries.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis had said earlier that his country would consider authorising Sputnik V as Hungary did, but later said the country would wait for EMA authorisation. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Bill Berkrot)