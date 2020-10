SARAJEVO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia's government on Monday declared a 30-day state of emergency after cases of COVID-19 rocketed in the past week.

The government also introduced curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m starting Monday and reduced the number of people allowed to gather to six from 10, Interior Minister Ales Hojs told a news conference. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alison Williams)