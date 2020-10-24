Slovenia's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 - media

SARAJEVO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia earlier this week, state news agency STA said.

Logar, who did not have any symptoms and took a routine test, will self-isolate for 10 days as well as his closest associates, STA said, citing a statement from his ministry.

As COVID-19 races across Europea again, Slovenia has introduced a curfew and partial lockdown after total infections doubled over the past two weeks to 19,300 with 216 deaths. On Friday, there were 1,656 new cases and five deaths reported. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Andrew Cawthrne)