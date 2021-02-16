Slovenian centre-right government survives no-confidence vote

ZAGREB, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Slovenian centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa survived a no-confidence vote on Monday as 40 deputies in the 90-seat parliament, six short of a majority, supported the motion submitted by the leftist opposition.

Five opposition parties submitted the no-confidence motion last week saying the government was inefficient in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and being undemocratic, including by jeopardising media freedom.

The regular general election in Slovenia is due next year. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Howard Goller)