Soccer-A point the least Leicester deserved, says Rodgers

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was pleased with how his side had responded to going behind twice against Manchester United before fighting back for a 2-2 draw and said the point was the least they deserved for their performance against a "top side".

Leicester had won nine of their 14 Premier League matches heading into the contest but Saturday marked their first draw of the season with Rodgers' side already beaten five times.

They looked to be heading for a sixth defeat when Bruno Fernandes put the visitors 2-1 up with 10 minutes left before Jamie Vardy's shot went in off United's Axel Tuanzebe late on at the King Power Stadium.

Everton later leapfrogged Leicester into second behind Liverpool with a win over Sheffield United, pushing Rodgers' side down to third, but the manager was feeling positive after seeing his attacking team dig deep.

"It was two teams coming into the game in good form and it was a really good, attacking game of football," Rodgers told the club's website.

"If you can't win the game, you don't want to do what we've done this season and lose games. If we lost that 2-1, we would have still been saying how well we've played.

"It's important for the development of us as a team and as a squad that we can come from behind against a really good side, a top side, and get the result... The very least we deserved was a point, and we were really competitive at the top end."

Leicester, who have 28 points from 15 games, travel to 13th-placed Crystal Palace on Monday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )