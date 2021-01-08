Soccer-African Champions League draw

CAIRO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The draw for the group phase of the African Champions League conducted in Cairo on Friday: Group A: AS Vita Club (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt), Al Merreikh (Sudan), Simba (Tanzania) Group B: Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan) Group C: Petro Atletico (Angola), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) Group D: Mouloudia Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Teungueth (Senegal), Esperance (Tunisia) The group phase runs from February to April with the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)