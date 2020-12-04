Soccer-Aguero could miss Man City's clash against Fulham

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Manchester City's Sergio Aguero could miss Saturday's Premier League meeting with Fulham as the striker battles for fitness, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The 32-year-old Argentine made his first start of the season in October following knee surgery but missed the 5-0 league win over Burnley last weekend and the goalless draw with Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday due to discomfort.

Aguero has also been hampered by a hamstring injury this season, but Guardiola said he was hopeful the striker could overcome his problems soon.

"Aguero is getting better. The good news is that he's on the pitch with us. We'll see if he'll be back soon," Guardiola said in a news conference.

Guardiola said he expects a tricky test at home to 17th-placed Fulham in what will be the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss's 700th game as a manager.

"I'll do 700 more then retire. I never expected it. It's good to have 700 games with few defeats, for all the players and staff we had in Barca 'B', the first team, Bayern and here.

"It's a great number, with all the people we made incredible things together and hopefully we can do more in the future.

"Fulham are an encouraging team. I enjoy watching them for the way they play... they made an incredible result winning at Leicester. We know the opponent we're going to face tomorrow."

City's Phil Foden could also feature in the top flight for the 50th time and Guardiola backed the 20-year-old to reach greater heights.

"The first achievement is 50 games, he'll play more in the future. Hopefully he can have the passion to improve but knowing him it will happen," Guardiola said.

"I love his passion, the only thing in his mind is to be a better player for himself, his club, his country. He's a dream come true for managers." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)