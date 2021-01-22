Soccer-Alcoyano handed Bilbao draw after stunning Real

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Giant killers Alcoyano will face Athletic Bilbao in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey after knocking out Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The third-tier minnows stunned the 19-time Copa winners and will host the Basque side, who last weekend lifted the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Barcelona.

The other Segunda B side in the draw, Navalcarnero, will host Granada, while Osasuna will travel to Almeria.

Barca, who needed extra time to see off Segunda B Cornella on Thursday, also face second-tier opposition in Rayo Vallecano.

Real Sociedad, whom Bilbao are still to face in last season's delayed final, will travel to Betis in an all-La Liga affair.

Elsewhere, Sevilla host Valencia, Girona will take on Villarreal and Valladolid host Levante.

The fixtures will take place from Jan. 26-28 and are one-off single-leg ties. (Reporting by Joseph Walker Editing by Toby Davis)