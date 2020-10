Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Asian Football Confederation has moved all of their remaining Champions League games for East Asian sides to Qatar.

The games had been scheduled to be held in a hub situation in Malaysia but were moved to Doha after the conclusion of the matches for the West Asian sides earlier this week, where Iran's Persepolis advanced to the final. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)