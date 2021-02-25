Soccer-Alli and Bale impress in Spurs rout of Wolfsberg

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Dele Alli and Gareth Bale staked their claims for places in Tottenham Hotspur's first team with superbly-taken goals in a 4-0 victory over Austrian club Wolfsberg in the Europa League last 32 second leg on Wednesday.

Alli has fallen down the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho, not starting a Premier League game since the opening day of the season, but was clearly in the mood to impress.

The midfielder produced a sensational overhead kick in the 10th minute to give his side the lead on the night, after they won the first leg 4-1 in Budapest.

Alli then provided a pinpoint cross for Carlos Vinicius to make it 2-0 five minutes after halftime and was again the provider as Bale, on as a substitute, smashed in a majestic third goal with his left foot.

Vinicius, another Spurs player who has found Premier League appearances hard to come by, scored his second goal of the night late on as Tottenham cruised into the last 16 with an 8-1 aggregate victory.

