Soccer-Atletico Mineiro draw, miss chance to reel in league leaders

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Atletico Mineiro missed a golden chance to tighten the race for Brazil's league title on Saturday when they were held 1-1 at home by lowly Bahia.

Eduardo Sasha opened the scoring for Atletico with a header after 20 minutes but Rossi equalised for Bahia two minutes into the second half when he lashed into the roof of the net to complete a quick counter-attack.

The result means the Belo Horizonte club remain in third place in the Serie A, four points behind leaders Internacional and three behind Flamengo, both of whom play on Sunday.

Bahia, meanwhile, relished the point in their fight against relegation. They are one place above the relegation zone with two games remaining. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)