Soccer-Atletico's title chances ebb with 3-2 loss to Vasco

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Atletico Mineiro saw their chances of a second Brazilian league title ebb on Saturday with a 3-2 defeat away at Vasco da Gama.

The Belo Horizonte side started the day in fourth place in Brazil's Serie A, five points behind leaders Internacional.

But Hyoran missed a penalty after 15 minutes, and bad went to worse when German Cano and Yago Pikachu scored to give Vasco a 2-0 lead by half time.

Cano made it 3-0 after 59 minutes before Hyoran got one back midway through the second half.

Eduardo Sasha scored a second for Atletico in stoppage time but it was too little too late and Vasco took a vital three points that lifts them out of the relegation zone into 14th place in the 20-team table.

Atletico remains in fourth. (Reporting by Andrew Downie)