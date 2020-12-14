Soccer-Barbosa scores two penalties in Flamengo's 4-1 win

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Last season's Serie A top goalscorer Gabriel Barbosa scored twice from the penalty spot as Flamengo beat Santos 4-1 at the Maracana stadium on Sunday.

Gerson put the home side ahead in the 42nd minute after Nathan's header came back off the bar and Barbosa doubled their lead from the penalty spot five minutes after the break.

Filipe Luis made it 3-0 from close range after 58 minutes. Barbosa then grabbed the fourth 13 minutes later when he converted from the spot again.

Bruninho scored a consolation goal for Santos with a quarter of an hour remaining.

The result left Flamengo in third place, five points behind leaders Sao Paulo, who take on city rivals Corinthians later on Sunday.

Santos remain in eighth, 12 points off the lead. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge)