Soccer-Barca travel to Granada, Sevilla visit Almeria in Copa quarters

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona will travel to Granada and Sevilla will visit second division Almeria in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after the draw was made on Friday.

Barca, who beat the Andalusian side 4-0 in La Liga earlier this month, booked their place in the last eight with a late 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in midweek.

Almeria, the only remaining side from Spain's second tier, overcame La Liga side Osasuna on penalties in the last-16 and will host Sevilla for a place in the semis.

Spanish Super Cup winners and last season's Copa finalists Athletic Bilbao face an away tie at Real Betis, while the draw is completed with a Valencian regional derby as Levante take on Villarreal.

The fixtures will take place from Feb. 2-4 and are single-leg ties. (Reporting by Joseph Walker Editing by Toby Davis)