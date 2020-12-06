Soccer-Barcelona's Dembele injures hamstring again

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League home game against Juventus due to a hamstring injury, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Barcelona did not indicate how long the France international, who came on as a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 defeat in Cadiz, would be sidelined.

"Tests on Sunday morning, Dec. 6, have shown that first-team player Ousmane Dembele has a hamstring elongation," Barcelona said in a statement.

"He will therefore not be considered for selection and the evolution of the injury will determine his availability."

The 23-year-old, who missed most of the 2019-20 campaign with a hamstring problem, has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Barcelona this season, including three in the Champions League.

Ronald Koeman's side, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, lead Group G with 15 points and will finish top if they avoid defeat against Juventus. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)