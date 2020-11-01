Soccer-Bayern go top of the table with 2-1 win at Cologne

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Champions Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Cologne on Saturday with goals from Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry returning them to the Bundesliga summit as coach Hansi Flick rested top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarians, who are in action in the Champions League and also face Borussia Dortmund in the league next week, are on 15 points, ahead of Dortmund on goal difference.

RB Leipzig, on 13 points, can retake top spot when they travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Lewandowski's absence was hardly felt with the visitors in control from the start.

They earned a 13th-minute penalty when Gnabry headed the ball onto Marius Wolf's arm. In Lewandowski's absence Mueller stepped up to score his fourth goal of the season with a well-placed spot kick.

Gnabry then got onto the scoresheet himself with a strong run down the wing and a powerful left-footed effort in first-half stoppage time.

Cologne hardly ventured forward after the break until Dominick Drexler's deflection cut the deficit in the 82nd minute. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)