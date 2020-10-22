Soccer-Bayern's Flick praises efficiency after Atletico win

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick praised his team's efficiency following Wednesday's 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Group A opener.

The Spaniards were no match for the quintuple winners who took control of the game from the start and never allowed their opponents a look-in as they launched their title defence with a win.

"Our game was just good tonight," Flick told reporters. "It was a tough task but we mastered it. Our efficiency was good today and I am very satisfied. It is very important to win that first game."

Bayern won the Champions League title in August, one of five trophies they won in 2020, and had a short pre-season preparation but Flick said his players fought for every ball against Atletico.

"We were physically present. That was important, to be there, to win those one-on-one situations. We had a match plan and we applied it, playing out four beautiful goals."

"We can be satisfied with it and that is what matters. We really, really wanted to win the first game today," Flick said.

Bayern, who have now won their last 12 consecutive Champions League games, were clinical in their finishing with Kingsley Coman scoring twice and Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka also on target.

Coman's first goal required a superb first touch and control of a Joshua Kimmich cross while his second was a masterclass of how to take on a defender in a one-on-one situation and beat him twice.

"We played really well tonight. I scored two goals and I am very happy. We have a very good team and we are able to play well together," Coman said. "I hope we can keep this up." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)