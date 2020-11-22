Soccer-Bayern's Hernandez doubtful for game against Salzburg

MUNICH, Germany Nov 21 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is doubtful for next week's Champions League group game against RB Salzburg after picking up an injury in their 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The French player was taken off after 18 minutes of the Bundesliga match following a fall.

"Lucas crashed on the ground with full force on his pelvis and had problems stepping. We have to wait and see how it develops," Bayern coach Hansi Flick told a news conference.

The Bavarians host Salzburg on Wednesday in their Group A game, with the German title holders in first place with three wins from three matches so far. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)