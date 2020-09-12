Soccer-Besiktas coach tests positive for coronavirus before Trabzonspor game

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The coach of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for coronavirus, a club official said on Saturday, a day after the first game in the main league's new season.

Sergen Yalcin tested positive as part of routine tests conducted ahead of a match on Sunday with Trabzonspor, Tekin Kerem Ulku, the team's health board coordinator, said.

Yalcin did not show any symptoms and would isolate himself in line with the health ministry guidelines, he added.

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Turkey have jumped to their highest since mid-May, when lockdowns were in place.

The government has said it does not plan to reintroduce a full lockdown, but has urged Turks to follow social distancing and hygiene measures, making the wearing of masks mandatory. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Alexander Smith)