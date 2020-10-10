Soccer-Brazil score five against Bolivia in World Cup win

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after 16 minutes before Firmino scored after 18 and 49 minutes, both times by getting on the end of low crosses into the penalty box.

The fourth came after 66 minutes, when a glancing touch from Rodrygo deflected off defender Jose Maria Carrasco's shoulder and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout with a header seven minutes later.

The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional playoff.

Brazil now travel to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Bolivia are at home the same day to Argentina, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday.

