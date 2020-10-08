Soccer-Brazilian fans invade club to protest against poor form

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian police were called to Cruzeiro's training centre in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday after fans angry at the club's poor run of form invaded the facility to remonstrate with players and officials.

The club said in a statement that dozens of fans stormed into the training centre and "intimidated officials and damaged the main gate and the entrance."

Police were called to remove the fans, most of whom were part of an organised supporter group.

Their anger comes after a downward spiral that began last year with relegation from Brazil's Serie A continued into the current season. Cruzeiro are in the relegation zone of Serie B, with just 11 points from 13 matches.

The club also faces serious financial troubles with players' salaries not being paid on time.

"The Cruzeiro directors understand that the current situation in the Serie B is far from ideal but we are working hard to turn things around and get the club back where it rightly belongs," the club said. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)