Soccer-Brighton forward Maupay to return for Burnley game

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion forward Neal Maupay will return to the side for Friday's Premier League home game against Burnley having been dropped for their defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, manager Graham Potter said on Wednesday.

British media had reported that the Frenchman had been axed for the 2-1 defeat at Spurs' London Stadium on Sunday after clashing with a team mate, but Potter said before and after the match that the decision was a tactical one.

"I spoke about a tactical reason and that can be seen as 4-2-3-1 or a formation," the manager told a pre-match news conference. "Sometimes you have got to make a decision that is right for the group.

"Sometimes mistakes are made, things are said and the line is crossed. It's about how you react. There's no problem with Neal, we've dealt with it and moved forward.

"He accepts it wasn't his finest hour but he is a young man who is going to make mistakes like we all do and have done. Without revealing too much for (Burnley manager) Sean (Dyche) and my squad, he is available for selection."

Potter added that winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh was back in training following a hamstring injury he picked up in September, while midfielder Solly March would undergo a late fitness test after limping off against Spurs.

Brighton are 16th in the Premier League with five points from seven games, while Burnley are at the bottom of the table with one point.