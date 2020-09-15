Soccer-Bryan among Fulham trio to sign new deals

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fulham left-back Joe Bryan has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2023, the Premier League side have said.

Bryan helped Fulham win promotion last season, scoring twice in their Championship play-off final victory over Brentford.

"I'm obviously delighted to commit a couple more years to the club," Bryan told Fulham's website. "We're in the Premier League now so it's nice to be able to give myself more time to develop and prove myself as a Premier League player.

"We came together as a team last year and it was nice to be able to repay a bit of the faith that the club and supporters have shown in me during my time here, by helping the club back into this league."

Fulham have also handed new contracts to Belgian full-back Denis Odoi and English midfielder Josh Onomah. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )