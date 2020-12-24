Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 15th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 26-27 (All times in GMT):

Dec. 26, Saturday

Leicester City v Manchester United (1230)

* Leicester have lost more Premier League games (19) and conceded more Premier League goals (60) against United than they have against other teams in the league.

* United have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League games against Leicester (W17 D4).

* Since their 1-0 home defeat by Arsenal in November, United are unbeaten in seven Premier League games (W6 D1) -- only Liverpool (10) are on a longer current run without defeat in the league.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1500)

* Villa have won two of their last three Premier League games against Palace (L1) -- as many as they had in their previous 12 against them in the competition (W2 D5 L5).

* Palace have won just one of their eight Premier League away games against Villa (D3 L4), beating them 1-0 in December 2013.

* This will be Palace boss Roy Hodgson's 341st Premier League game in charge, overtaking Rafa Benitez into the top 10 for all-time games managed in the league.

Fulham v Southampton (1500)

* Fulham have lost just one of their seven Premier League home games against Southampton (W4 D2), winning 3-2 in their last game in November 2018.

* Southampton have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Fulham (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each win.

* Southampton have won six of their last eight Premier League games on Boxing Day (D1 L1), with their only defeat in that run coming at Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 (2-5).

Arsenal v Chelsea (1730)

* Arsenal have not lost any of their last 12 Boxing Day home games (W10 D2) since a 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest in 1987.

* Chelsea have lost two of their last 17 Premier League meetings with Arsenal (W9 D6).

* Arsenal are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D2 L5) – only once in the league's history have they had a longer run without a win, going eight games between Nov. 1992 and Jan. 1993.

Manchester City v Newcastle United (2000)

* City have won each of their last 11 Premier League home games against Newcastle, scoring 39 goals and conceding seven.

* Newcastle have not won any of their last 16 away league games against City (D2 L14).

* Newcastle have lost each of their last five league Boxing Day games since a 5-1 win against Stoke City in 2013.

Sheffield United v Everton (2000)

* Sheffield United are winless in their 14 Premier League games this season (D2 L12) and are just the third side to be without a win by Christmas in English top-flight history after Burnley in 1889-90 and Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03.

* After their 1-0 win at Bramall Lane last season, Everton are looking to win back-to-back away league games against Sheffield United for the first time since January 1897.

* Everton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League Boxing Day games (W4 D1) since losing 1-0 to Stoke City in 2014.

Dec. 27, Sunday

Leeds United v Burnley (1200)

* This will be the first-ever Premier League meeting between Leeds and Burnley.

* Leeds won both games the last time the two sides played each other in the top-flight in the 1975-76 campaign (2-1 home and 1-0 away).

* Burnley have kept four clean sheets in their seven Premier League away games this season, with only Aston Villa (five) keeping more away from home.

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1415)

* West Ham are without a win in all six of their Premier League games against Brighton.

* West Ham boss David Moyes' last win over Brighton was back in January 2002 with Preston North End in the FA Cup.

* Brighton have lost just one of their last five away league games against West Ham (W2 D2).

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1630)

* Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against West Brom (W4 D6).

* Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 15 goals in 10 Premier League games against newly-promoted teams, with nine goals and six assists.

* West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is unbeaten in his last three Premier League away games against Liverpool (W1 D2).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur (1915)

* Following their 3-2 win at Spurs in the Premier League last season, Wolves are looking to seal back-to-back league wins against the north London club for the first time since 2009-10.

* Spurs have lost their last two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 22 in the competition (W12 D8).

* Spurs have won each of their last three Premier League away games against Wolves, scoring at least twice each time.