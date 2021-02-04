SEARCH
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

04 Feb 2021

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8.

    Feb. 6, Saturday

    Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230)

    * Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home victories.

    * Arsenal have scored nine goals in their last five league games with Villa but have drawn blanks in the previous two, losing both matches.

    * Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 10 clean sheets so far, behind only Manchester City's Ederson (13).

    Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)

    * Four of the seven Premier League games between Burnley and Brighton have ended in a draw, including three 0-0 results.

    * Brighton are unbeaten in their last four league games and beat champions Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday. Burnley are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

    * Brighton won 2-1 the last time the teams played at Turf Moor in the league.

    Newcastle United v Southampton (1500)

    * Southampton have beaten Newcastle 16 times in 39 Premier League meetings but have won only three times away from home.

    * Southampton have lost their last four league games, including a 9-0 defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday - their second loss by that scoreline in two seasons.

    * Newcastle have lost eight of their last 11 league games.

    Fulham v West Ham United (1730)

    * West Ham have won the previous three Premier League meetings between the teams.

    * Fulham are looking to beat West Ham at Craven Cottage for the first time in seven years.

    * West Ham have won five of their last six league games while Fulham are seeking a first league win since November.

    Manchester United v Everton (2000)

    * Everton have won nine of their 57 Premier League meetings with Manchester United and only twice at Old Trafford.

    * Manchester United have scored 46 league goals this season, more than any other team.

    * Manchester United have lost only one of their last 16 league games.

    Feb. 7, Sunday

    Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200)

    * The last time Tottenham scored more than one goal in the league against West Brom was in 2017, when they won 4-0.

    * West Brom have one win in their last 12 league games to sit second from bottom.

    * West Brom have let in 52 league goals this season, more than any other team.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400)

    * Leicester have never beaten Wolves away from home in the Premier League.

    * After Wolves' 4-3 win over Leicester in 2019, the teams have played out two goalless draws before Leicester's 1-0 victory in November.

    * Wolves snapped a run of eight league matches without a victory by beating Arsenal 2-1 last time out. Leicester have lost only one of their last nine league games.

    Liverpool v Manchester City (1630)

    * Manchester City, who are on a 13-match winning streak in all competitions, have beaten Liverpool away only once in the Premier League.

    * After going 68 games without defeat at Anfield, Liverpool have lost their previous two home games.

    * Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the league's top scorer with 15 goals.

    Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915)

    * Only one of the nine Premier League games between the two teams has ended in a draw.

    * The Blades have won three of their last five league games after a dismal start to the campaign.

    * The Blades have lost 17 of their 22 matches this season.

    Feb. 8, Monday

    Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)

    * Palace beat Leeds 2-0 the last time the teams played at Elland Road in 1997.

    * Palace are looking to extend their winning run to three matches. Leeds are aiming to avoid a fourth loss in six games.

    * Leeds have drawn only two of their 21 league games this season (W9 L10). (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

