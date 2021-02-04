Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 23rd round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 6-8.

Feb. 6, Saturday

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230)

* Villa have won only 10 of their 51 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, including four home victories.

* Arsenal have scored nine goals in their last five league games with Villa but have drawn blanks in the previous two, losing both matches.

* Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has kept 10 clean sheets so far, behind only Manchester City's Ederson (13).

Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500)

* Four of the seven Premier League games between Burnley and Brighton have ended in a draw, including three 0-0 results.

* Brighton are unbeaten in their last four league games and beat champions Liverpool 1-0 on Wednesday. Burnley are looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

* Brighton won 2-1 the last time the teams played at Turf Moor in the league.

Newcastle United v Southampton (1500)

* Southampton have beaten Newcastle 16 times in 39 Premier League meetings but have won only three times away from home.

* Southampton have lost their last four league games, including a 9-0 defeat by Manchester United on Tuesday - their second loss by that scoreline in two seasons.

* Newcastle have lost eight of their last 11 league games.

Fulham v West Ham United (1730)

* West Ham have won the previous three Premier League meetings between the teams.

* Fulham are looking to beat West Ham at Craven Cottage for the first time in seven years.

* West Ham have won five of their last six league games while Fulham are seeking a first league win since November.

Manchester United v Everton (2000)

* Everton have won nine of their 57 Premier League meetings with Manchester United and only twice at Old Trafford.

* Manchester United have scored 46 league goals this season, more than any other team.

* Manchester United have lost only one of their last 16 league games.

Feb. 7, Sunday

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1200)

* The last time Tottenham scored more than one goal in the league against West Brom was in 2017, when they won 4-0.

* West Brom have one win in their last 12 league games to sit second from bottom.

* West Brom have let in 52 league goals this season, more than any other team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (1400)

* Leicester have never beaten Wolves away from home in the Premier League.

* After Wolves' 4-3 win over Leicester in 2019, the teams have played out two goalless draws before Leicester's 1-0 victory in November.

* Wolves snapped a run of eight league matches without a victory by beating Arsenal 2-1 last time out. Leicester have lost only one of their last nine league games.

Liverpool v Manchester City (1630)

* Manchester City, who are on a 13-match winning streak in all competitions, have beaten Liverpool away only once in the Premier League.

* After going 68 games without defeat at Anfield, Liverpool have lost their previous two home games.

* Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the league's top scorer with 15 goals.

Sheffield United v Chelsea (1915)

* Only one of the nine Premier League games between the two teams has ended in a draw.

* The Blades have won three of their last five league games after a dismal start to the campaign.

* The Blades have lost 17 of their 22 matches this season.

Feb. 8, Monday

Leeds United v Crystal Palace (2000)

* Palace beat Leeds 2-0 the last time the teams played at Elland Road in 1997.

* Palace are looking to extend their winning run to three matches. Leeds are aiming to avoid a fourth loss in six games.

* Leeds have drawn only two of their 21 league games this season (W9 L10). (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)