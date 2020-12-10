SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

10 Dec 2020 / 10:02 H.

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 12th round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 11-13 (All times in GMT):

    Dec. 11, Friday

    Leeds United v West Ham United (2000)

    * Leeds are undefeated in their last nine meetings with West Ham in all competitions (W5 D4).

    * Marcelo Bielsa's side are winless in their last four games at Elland Road since winning their home opener 4-3 against Fulham.

    * This is the first Premier League meeting between Leeds and West Ham in seven years.

    Dec. 12, Saturday

    Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa (1230)

    * Villa have lost each of their last three away games against Wolves.

    * Wolves have the best defensive record at home this season, having conceded just five goals.

    * Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo boasts an impressive record against English managers in the Premier League, losing just two of his 16 home games (W9 D5).

    Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

    * West Brom overcame Newcastle 1-0 at St James' Park two years ago and are hoping to win consecutive away league games against Steve Bruce's side for the first time since 1966.

    * Newcastle defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in their previous game and are looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time since June.

    * Bruce has lost 28 games against promoted sides, more than any other manager in Premier League history.

    Manchester United v Manchester City (1730)

    * City have won more Premier League games at Old Trafford than any other visiting side (7).

    * United are looking to win three successive Premier League games against their rivals for the first time since 2010, following their 2-1 victory at the Etihad and 2-0 win at Old Trafford last season.

    * United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 26 goals (15 goals, 11 assists) since his Premier League debut in February, more than any other player.

    Everton v Chelsea (2000)

    * Chelsea have not conceded a goal in six of their last eight Premier League games against Everton.

    * Chelsea are looking to keep a clean sheet in four successive away league games for the first time since February 2016.

    * Olivier Giroud is looking to join Mark Stein as the only Chelsea players to have scored in seven consecutive Premier League starts.

    Dec. 13, Sunday

    Southampton v Sheffield United (1200)

    * Southampton won both Premier League games against Sheffield United last season and are looking for three successive league victories against the Blades for the first time since 1950.

    * Southampton have won six of their first 11 games in the league this season, marking their second best start to a top-flight campaign.

    * The Blades are winless in 11 Premier League games this season and have lost each of their five away matches.

    Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1415)

    * League leaders Tottenham are undefeated in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Palace (W9 D1).

    * Palace have a miserable home record against teams starting the day in the top four, losing 18 of their last 22 Premier League matches (W1 D3)

    * Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 11 goals this season and are on course to break the record held by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton (13 in 1994-95).

    Fulham v Liverpool (1630)

    * Liverpool have won each of their last six Premier League games against Fulham.

    * Liverpool have won 18 successive Premier League matches against promoted sides, behind only Chelsea, who won 27 between 2002-2006.

    * Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored more league goals than any other player since the start of the 2017-18 season (82).

    Arsenal v Burnley (1915)

    * Arsenal are undefeated against Burnley in their last 15 league meetings, winning their last nine at home.

    * Mikel Arteta's side have picked up 13 points in 11 games this season, their worst start to a league campaign since 1981-82 (12 points).

    * Arsenal are one of just two teams in the top-flight that Burnley manager Sean Dyche has failed to beat (D1 L9), the other being Sheffield United.

    Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1915)

    * Brighton have not won any of their six Premier League meetings with Leicester (L4 D2).

    * Leicester have lost four of their last six Premier League games at the King Power Stadium.

    * Brighton's two league victories in 11 games are the joint-fewest at this stage of a season in the club's history (1979-80, 1980-81) (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast