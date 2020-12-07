Soccer-Carvalho strikes to take Beijing into Asian Champions League quarters

By Michael Church

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Beijing Guoan progressed to the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League for the first time after Alan Carvalho scored the only goal as the Chinese Super League side knocked FC Tokyo out of the continental championship in their last-16 game on Sunday.

Bruno Genesio's side will be joined in the next round by Ulsan Hyundai as the South Koreans defeated Melbourne Victory 3-0 thanks to two second-half Bjorn Johnsen goals either side of Won Du-jae's header, maintaining their hopes of a first title since 2012.

Melbourne goalkeeper Max Crocombe had kept his side in the game in the first half with a pair of fine saves, first denying Kim In-sung before keeping out Yoon Bit-garam's effort from well outside the box.

But after Jo Su-huk had made a top class stop at the other end to deny Brandon Lauton, substitute Johnsen struck in the 65th minute when a rebounded shot fell invitingly at the Norwegian striker's feet.

Won added a second 12 minutes later when he rose highest to meet Yoon's free kick from the right, and Johnsen sealed the win four minutes from time.

Earlier in the day, Carvalho scored the only goal of Beijing's meeting with FC Tokyo as the Brazil-born striker, who took Chinese citizenship last year, netted just before the hour mark from close range.

Former Brazil international Renato Augusto cut the ball back from the byline to Carvalho and the 31-year-old, on loan with Beijing from Guangzhou Evergrande, put his side in front with a deflected right foot shot.

Japan's Emperor's Cup holders Vissel Kobe next take on Shanghai SIPG before Suwon Bluewings face Yokohama F Marinos to complete play in the last-16 phase of the competition.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place in Doha on Tuesday as the coronavirus-delayed competition continues to be played in a biosecure bubble in the Qatari capital.

At stake is a place in the final at the Al Janoub Stadium on Dec. 19, when the leading club from east Asia will take on Iran's Persepolis.

The side from Tehran booked their place in the decider in October during a centralised competition in Qatar for teams from the western half of the continent. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Hugh Lawson)