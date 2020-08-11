Soccer-Celtic and Aberdeen matches postponed after quarantine breaches - SPFL

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership matches have been postponed after their players broke quarantine rules, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Tuesday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded the cancellation after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli played in a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock on Sunday without quarantining after returning from Spain - where he had travelled without informing the club.

"These matches have been postponed in light of ongoing restrictions in Aberdeen and today's news of a breach of government public health guidance and football protocols involving the Celtic FC player, Boli Bolingoli," the SPFL said in a statement. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Christian Radnedge)