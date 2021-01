CURITIBA, Brazil, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Renato Kayzer's goal seven minutes from fulltime gave Athletico Paranaense a surprise 2-1 win at home to title challengers Flamengo on Sunday.

The result means Flamengo missed the chance to keep pace with Serie A leaders Internacional and chasers Sao Paulo.

Inter beat Gremio 2-1 on Sunday to move on to 62 points, seven points clear of third-placed Flamengo, although the Rio side have a game in hand. Sao Paulo have 58 points.

Abner put Athletico 1-0 up after 25 minutes only for Gustavo Henrique to equalise for the reigning champions nine minutes later.

However, Kayzer's sweet volley gave Athletico the three points that moved them into 11th place in the 20-team Serie A table.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Toby Davis)