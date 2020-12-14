Soccer-Champions League round of 16 draw

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the Champions League round of 16 made on Monday (first named team plays first leg at home):

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

First legs to be played on Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24. Second legs to be played on March 9, 10, 16, 17.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on March 19. (Compiled by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)