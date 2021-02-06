Soccer-Chelsea boss Tuchel refuses to put limit on Mount's potential

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes there is no limit to Mason Mount's potential and he will continue to push the young English midfielder to improve after his man-of-the-match display against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jorginho's penalty gave Tuchel his first away win on Thursday, with Mount impressing in a false nine role in between split strikers Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tuchel was impressed with Mount's energy and game intelligence as he congratulated the 22-year-old at the final whistle before offering a few words of encouragement.

"I told him (Mount) he could be more decisive and dangerous in the last 20 metres," Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager last week, told reporters.

"I cannot tell you where his limit is. I don't want to put a limit to his development. It is obvious he has a lot of potential.

"Is there a lot of room to improve? Yes. There are no gifts, he has to earn his place in every training and every match. That's why we'll keep on pushing him like all the others."

The victory over Spurs helped Chelsea move up to sixth in the Premier League standings and four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Three teams behind Chelsea - Everton, Spurs and Aston Villa - all have games in hand which could move them above Tuchel's side in the race for Champions League qualification.

But Tuchel said he is only focused on improving his team's performances as they prepare for Sunday's trip to Sheffield United.

"It is maybe boring for you guys, but I simply know no other approach than to take it step by step," the former Paris St Germain coach added.

"The most important is that we don't lose focus, take care about the guys who were not on the pitch, and to take care about our quality and atmosphere in the dressing room, that we are able to compete again on Sunday." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)