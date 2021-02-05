Soccer-Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could miss Sunday's Premier League game against Sheffield United after sustaining what looked to be a thigh muscle injury in Thursday's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

The Brazil international Silva off in the first half after stretching for the ball. He was replaced by Andreas Christensen.

"It will be very tight for Sunday, only two days recovery," Tuchel said. "It is too early to give a diagnosis because I saw him very briefly with a big strap around his muscle.

"We will have to wait until Friday so we can confirm it but I think for Sunday he is a big doubt."

Jorginho's 24th-minute penalty sealed the victory for Chelsea and lifted them into sixth spot with 36 points from 22 games. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )