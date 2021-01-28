Soccer-Chelsea held by Wolves in Tuchel's first game

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel's first match in charge of Chelsea ended in a drab 0-0 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A day after replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hotseat Tuchel was left with much to ponder as his side dominated possession but offered little goal threat.

The hosts showed a little more thrust after the break with Ben Chilwell furious with himself after firing high over the bar when well-placed to hit the target.

Wolves defended deeply but almost went ahead when Pedro Neto broke into the box and lobbed an effort onto the roof of net.

As Chelsea pushed hard for a winner Mateo Kovacic bent an effort agonisingly wide while Callum Hudson-Odoi, given a rare start by the new manager, had a deflected shot well saved. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)