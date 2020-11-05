Soccer-Chelsea's Havertz tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz was left out of their Champions League squad for the match against French side Stade Rennais after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Frank Lampard said before Wednesday's match.

The 21-year-old German, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in the close season for a reported 71 million pounds ($92.24 million), is self-isolating.

Havertz has scored four goals in 10 games for the London club in all competitions this season. ($1 = 0.7697 pounds) (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)