Soccer-Chelsea's Lampard confident Werner will be fit for Liverpool clash

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful new signing Timo Werner can shake off a leg knock in time for Sunday's Premier League clash against champions Liverpool.

Germany international Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig in the close season, picked up the issue when he was fouled by Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan in Monday's 3-1 league win.

"He took a knock when he won the penalty which we hope is a dead leg," Lampard told a news conference. "I would like to think if it is that we have a bit of time to get him back (for the Liverpool game).

"I was really pleased with Timo. I know the qualities he's going to bring, we saw that with the speed to get the penalty. He's going to be a real threat."

Werner said that he was in pain for the rest of the game but he had no doubt he would be fit to face Liverpool.

"For the rest of the game it hurt a lot and I couldn't do some movements because the muscle went very hard, but in the end, I'm happy we won," Werner told Sky Sports.

"I don't care about this.

"For games like those (against Liverpool), you're always fit." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )