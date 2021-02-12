Soccer-City happy with stellar form but focusing on tough week ahead - Guardiola

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they will guard against complacency following a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions ahead of a testing schedule where they face Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Arsenal.

Guardiola's City are top of the Premier League with 50 points after 22 games, five points clear of rivals Manchester United who have played a game more.

City, who have also advanced to the final of the League Cup, host eighth-placed Tottenham on Saturday, followed by trips to seventh-placed Everton four days later and 11th-placed Arsenal next Sunday.

"The 15 games in a row winning doesn't help us to start 2-0 up before the start of the game," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"I said many times it is nice and helps us to be where we are in the Carabao (League) Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and especially the Premier League. But no more than that.

"We have to start again tomorrow to do the next one. It is an important week with three strong teams and this is the target.

"(We have to) try in this time to recover, see who the opponents are, what they have done in the game where we played there, what we have to do to play better and beat them."

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were the last team to beat City, defeating them 2-0 in November. Guardiola said City will need an improved performance against the north London side to stretch their winning run.

"We lost because they were better. They were better in many aspects," he said. "It is a strong team and we have to do better to beat them."

Guardiola added that midfielder Rodri, who was forced off with an injury during Wednesday's FA Cup win at Swansea City, could be fit for the game. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)