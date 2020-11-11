Soccer-Clarke resigns as FA Chairman after referring to BAME players as 'coloured'

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greg Clarke has resigned as English Football Association chairman hours after referring to players from the BAME community as "coloured" during questions from members of parliament on Tuesday, the FA said in a statement.

"We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman. Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA Chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course," the FA said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)