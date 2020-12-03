Soccer-Club Brugge keep up hopes of Champions League progress

BRUGES, Belgium, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Belgium's Club Brugge kept alive their hopes of advancing in the Champions League when a convincing 3-0 home win over Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday set up a shootout for a place in the last 16 against Lazio next week.

Charles De Ketelaere opened the scoring after 33 minutes and won his team a second-half penalty, converted by Hans Vanaken in the 58th minute.

Noa Lang added a third goal in the 72nd minute after being set up Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis.

The win takes Brugge to seven points in the Group F standings, two behind second-placed Lazio, who drew 1-1 at leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Brugge would have to beat Lazio away next Tuesday if they are to advance to the knockout phase. Any other result will mean they finish third and drop to the Europa League.

Zenit, who had two efforts overturned by VAR and struck the crossbar, are eliminated as they remain bottom with a single point. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)