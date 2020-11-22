Soccer-Coman rescues 1-1 draw for Bayern against Werder

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lacklustre Bayern Munich had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, slipping up for only the second time in their last 35 matches in all competitions, but still moving three points clear at the top of the table. Werder took a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime after Josh Sargent set up Max Eggestein who beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a well-placed left-footed effort.

Bayern, who had won 33 of their previous 34 games in all competitions, did not get a single shot on target in the entire first half and had to wait until the 50th minute for Douglas Costa to rattle the crossbar with a fierce shot.

But Kingsley Coman drew them level, nodding in at the far post in the 62nd.

The hosts, however, have Neuer to thank for avoiding the second league defeat of the season after he beat Sargent in a one-on-one in the 88th minute.

Bayern are on 19 points, three ahead of RB Leipzig, who are in action later against Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayer Leverkusen are provisionally second on 18 after their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Fallon)