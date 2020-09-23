SEARCH
Soccer-Competition with Henderson can bring out best in De Gea: Fletcher

23 Sep 2020 / 10:33 H.

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Dean Henderson has all the tools to become Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper but his presence will also bring out the best in David De Gea, former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has said.

    De Gea came under scrutiny last season following a number of high-profile errors, with Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

    Henderson, 23, impressed on his United debut, making a key save in their 3-0 win at Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday to strengthen his bid to replace the 29-year-old Spaniard as first-choice in goal.

    "He's gone away to Sheffield United and did fantastic in the Championship and the Premier League last year," Fletcher told Sky Sports.

    "De Gea has a real challenge on his hands now, he's a genuine contender.

    "Henderson wants to be United's number one -- he's got the confidence, he's got the arrogance, he believes in himself. He backs himself and it's going to bring out the best out of De Gea."

    United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

