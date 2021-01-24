Soccer-Conte sees red as Inter Milan are held to Udinese stalemate

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Inter Milan missed out on the chance to go top in Serie A as coach Antonio Conte was sent off in a 0-0 draw at strugglers Udinese on Saturday.

The visitors travelled to Udine on a high after beating title rivals Juventus 2-0 last weekend but they couldn't break down the determined hosts, who became the first team to keep a clean sheet against Inter in Serie A this season.

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez came closest when his first half shot drew a spectacular one-handed save from Juan Musso, but the visitors' frustration showed when Conte was dismissed for dissent in stoppage time.

Conte's side remain second on 41 points, two behind AC Milan at the halfway stage of the season, while Udinese are 14th on 18 points but without a win in nine games. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge)