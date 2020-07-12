Soccer-Costa strike guarantees Atletico top-four finish

MADRID, July 11 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid sealed Champions League qualification by beating Real Betis 1-0 at home on Saturday thanks to a late Diego Costa goal after having a player sent off and seeing two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Diego Costa scored the only goal of the game with a scuffed header in the 74th minute although Atletico had to wait several minutes for the referee to determine whether the ball had then hit his arm or shoulder on its way into the net.

Angel Correa had seen a goal ruled out in the first half for handball against Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata had a strike ruled out for offside, while the home side had defender Mario Hermoso sent off in the 57th for a reckless tackle.

The victory took third-placed Atletico on to 66 points after 36 games, nine ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal, sealing their place in Europe's premier competition next season. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)