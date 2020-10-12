Soccer-Croatia snatch late 2-1 home win over Sweden

ZAGREB, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Croatia celebrated their first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden on Sunday.

The result left the Croatians third in the group on three points from three games, three behind holders Portugal and world champions France who were playing each other in the evening kick-off (1845 GMT).

Sweden, who have lost all three opening fixtures, have no points.

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic fired the Croatians into a 32nd-minute lead when he swept the ball home from 10 metres from a flowing move involving Josip Brekalo and Luka Modric.

Marcus Berg equalised midway through the second half thanks to an Emil Forsberg assist, as Sweden's more adventurous approach after the break paid off.

The home side had the last laugh though as substitute Andrej Kramaric side-footed home the winner in the 84th minute after an unselfish pass by Ivan Perisic, who found space on the left flank. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)