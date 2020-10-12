Soccer-Dalian confirm Jailson signing before relegation playoffs

By Michael Church

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dalian Pro have wrapped up the signing of Fenerbahce's Brazilian utility player Jailson, the Chinese Super League club coached by Rafa Benitez annnounced on social media on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has been in China since last month and, having completed his mandatory two-week quarantine, will be available when Dalian face Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in the relegation playoffs.

Fenerbahce announced last month that Jailson, who joined the Istanbul club in 2018 and scored three goals in 63 games, was moving to Dalian for a fee of 4.5 million euros ($5.31 million).

Dalian came seventh in Group A of the reformatted league this season, meaning Benitez's side face Shijiazhuang in the first of two games on Oct. 17, with the return four days later.

The winners of the two-legged tie will guarantee avoiding relegation to China League One, while the losers will move a step closer to the trap door.

($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by Ken Ferris)