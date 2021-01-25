Soccer-David on the spot as Lille move level on points with PSG

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A first-half goal by Jonathan David earned Lille a 1-0 victory at Stade Rennais as the northerners moved level on points with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain on Sunday.

Striker David found the back of the net on 16 minutes to put Lille, who have won their last three games, on 45 points from 21 matches, behind PSG on goal difference.

The result left Rennes on 36 points from 21 games.

Third-placed Olympique Lyonnais will move two points from PSG and Lille if they beat arch-rivals St Etienne away later on Sunday.

At the Roazhon Park, Lille were the first in action as David scored from close range after goalkeeper Romain Salin had tipped a corner into the Canadian's path.

The visitors had a penalty ruled out by the VAR as David was offside when he was fouled by Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd in the 24th minute.

Rennes did not take risks for fear of Lille's counter attacks and Christophe Galtier's side comfortably held off the hosts in the second half. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)