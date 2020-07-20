Soccer-Defensive mishaps cost Torino as Belotti run ends

July 19 (Reuters) - Fiorentina took advantage of two defensive mishaps to beat Torino 2-0 in a Serie A match between two teams stuck in the middle of the table on Sunday.

The hosts went ahead in the second minute when Christian Kouame's shot deflected off Torino defender Lyanco and looped into the net.

Patrick Cutrone added the second in the 75th minute after Torino lost possession in midfield and Franck Ribery threaded the ball through to the Fiorentina forward.

Torino captain Andrea Belotti came agonisingly close to scoring for the eighth game in a row when his header hit the post just before Cutrone's goal.

Fiorentina are 12th with 42 points while Torino are 15th with 37 and an eight-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)