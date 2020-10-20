Soccer-Deflected Jimenez strike gives Wolves narrow 1-0 win over Leeds

Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Raul Jimenez shot that took a heavy deflection off the head of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a hard-fought 1-0 away win in the Premier League on Monday.

Leeds dominated possession in the opening half, firing crosses into the box at a variety of angles and threatening from set pieces without creating much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Wolves improved greatly in the second half and had a Romain Saiss goal ruled out for offside before Jimenez drifted in from the right and cut back to shoot. Phillips attempted to head clear, but only succeeded in wrong-footing his goalkeeper.

The narrow victory put Wolves sixth on nine points from five games, behind Leicester City and Arsenal on goal difference. Newly-promoted Leeds are 10th with seven points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)