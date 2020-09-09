Soccer-Denmark hold England to goalless draw

COPENHAGEN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Denmark held England to a 0-0 draw in an uninspiring Nations League match at the Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts had the best chances in the League A Group 2 match with midfielder Christian Eriksen involved on both occasions.

Eriksen's clever turn in the 37th minute left his former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Eric Dier standing and set up Kasper Dolberg whose fierce shot to the near post was pushed wide by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel was also alert to deal with a Raheem Sterling shot from the edge of the box before Eriksen wasted a great chance in the 81st minute, firing over from a promising central position.

Simon Kjaer should have done better for Denmark with a free header in stoppage time while at the other end England captain Harry Kane rounded Schmeichel only to see his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Mathias Jorgensen.

Belgium lead the group with six points from two games with England on four, Denmark one and Iceland none. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)